Death end re;Quest 2 Game's Trailer Reveals August Launch in West

PS4/PC game debuts in N. America on August 25, in Europe on August 28

Idea Factory International announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest 2 game physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America on August 25 and in Europe on August 28.

The limited edition of the game will bundle a hardcover art book, novel, soundtrack, Wordsworth dorm bag, and exclusive trading card. The PC version of the game will include the original Glitch costumes for the first game's characters and subtitles in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. The separate Deluxe Pack for PC will offer two digital art books, six PC wallpapers, a digital soundtrack, and a PC theme.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 on February 13.

Idea Factory International describes the game's story:

Mai Toyama seeks an escape from her traumatic past. She becomes enrolled at Wordsworth, an all-girl's dormitory situated in the small, mountainous town known as Le Choara where it was rumored that her sister, Sanae, was last seen. Hopeful, Mai seeks to find her kin, but she soon finds terrifying inhabitants which lurk throughout the town after dark. At night, Le Choara's streets are filled with Shadow Matter—a horrific group of menacing creatures. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai discovers that her hope of finding her sister lies beneath the long-buried secrets which haunt Le Choara.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel game, which features a new story with new characters.

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May 2019.