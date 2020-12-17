Death end re;Quest Debuts on Switch in Japan on December 24

Game launched on PS4 in 2018, in the West in 2019

The Nintendo eShop is listing Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game for a December 24 digital release for the Switch in Japan. Compile Heart began streaming the game's opening video on Wednesday.

The game launched for the PlayStation 4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May 2019.

Idea Factory International describes the story:

Arata Mizunashi, a video game programmer, receives a notification from an email sent to him by Shina Ninomiya, a colleague of his who went missing nearly one year ago. Together, they worked to create World's Odyssey (W.O.D.), an immersive virtual landscape powered by breathtaking, state-of-the-art technology. That is, until Shina's sudden disappearance put a swift halt to production. Arata discovers the startling revelation that Shina Ninomiya was stuck inside of "W.O.D." the whole time. When Arata delves hurriedly back into the lines of code haunting his forsaken project, he realizes that his game is now ravaged by an infestation of bugs, and that Shina is its only active player. Arata soon learns that a nefarious force prevents him from extracting Shina out of the game. Her only way out? She must complete the game to unlock the perfect ending - an outcome with a success rate of 1%. On their journey, they encounter a slew of NPC characters that blur perceptions of humanity and A.I.-technology, setting into motion a thrilling narrative that calls into question the differences between the virtual world and ours. Little do they know that horrors await them on both sides of the screen...

The sequel game Death end re;Quest 2 launched in Japan for PS4 on February 13. It launched on PC via Steam on August 18, and launched for PS4 in North America on August 24, and in Europe on August 25.