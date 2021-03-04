Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania Manga Ends in March

The April issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on February 25 that Yukari Takinami 's Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania ( Motokare Mania ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in March.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yurika Namba, age 27. Unable to get over her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Makochi from five years ago, she stalks him on social media, talks to him in her head … and has generally become obsessed with him. But everything changes when it turns out a certain someone works at the real estate agency she's just been hired at … ! This romantic-comedy roller coaster is a must-read for anyone who's ever pined for their ex and lost the thread between infatuation and romance!

Takinami launched the manga in Kiss in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in August 2020. Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English in December 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in October 2019.