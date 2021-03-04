Funimation Screens Violet Evergarden: The Movie on March 30 in U.S., Canada

Film opened in Japan in September

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will screen Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime in select theaters on March 30 in the United States and Canada. The movie will screen in Japanese with English subtitles. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on March 19.

The film opened in Japan in September, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film is the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to open in Dolby Cinemas, with Dolby Cinemas screenings opening on November 13 last year. The film has sold 1,450,000 tickets for 2.1 billion yen (about US$20.2 million) as of January 14.

Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan last April. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 2020 opening in Japan.

The movie won the animated film category at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) in February. The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year for its 44th annual awards this year.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Funimation screened the anime with English subtitles in theaters in the United States in February 2020. Netflix debuted the anime in April 2020.

Source: Press release