Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Friday. Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! won the television category for works and Violet Evergarden: The Movie won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! won the festival's Anime Fan award, which is based on fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020, narrowing them down to a field of 80 television anime and 20 theatrical film releases. TAAF will take place from March 12-15.

