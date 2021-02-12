News
Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! wins fan award; Akira Matsushima, Mikiko Watanabe, Yuki Kajiura also honored again
The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Friday. Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! won the television category for works and Violet Evergarden: The Movie won the animated film category.
The winners of the individual awards are as follows:
- Original Work/Screenplay Category: Reiko Yoshida (Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Liz and the Blue Bird, Ride Your Wave)
- Director Category: Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tales of Zestiria the X)
- Animator Category: Akira Matsushima (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tales of Zestiria the X) (also last year's winner in the same category)
- Background/Color/Video Category: Mikiko Watanabe (Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Beyond the Boundary, Sound! Euphonium, Liz and the Blue Bird) (posthumous, also last year's winner in the same category)
- Sound/Performance Category: Yuki Kajiura (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, Princess Principal) (also last year's winner in the same category)
IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! won the festival's Anime Fan award, which is based on fan votes.
The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020, narrowing them down to a field of 80 television anime and 20 theatrical film releases. TAAF will take place from March 12-15.
Source: Press release