Demon Slayer, Weathering With You Win Tokyo Anime Film Fest's Top Awards

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba won the television category for works and Weathering With You won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom also won the festival's Anime Fan award, which is based on fan votes.

The judges had narrowed 439 titles, which debuted in whole or in part between October 14, 2018 and September 30, 2019, to a field of 80 television anime and 20 theatrical film releases. TAAF will take place from March 13-16.

Sources: TAAF, Comic Natalie