Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 22-28

No amount of good design work can stand up to poor art direction, and halfway through the series, the already-middling animation starts to melt.

― Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- was never destined to be a real winner of a series, but I was rooting for it all the same. It's a prequel to a smartphone game I'd never heard of, and was only released internationally a month after the start of the anime's run. T...