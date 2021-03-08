News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Bravely Default II debut at #1, #2

Japan's Game Ranking: February 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 202,396 202,396
2 NSw Bravely Default II Square Enix February 26 93,061 93,061
3 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 74,811 422,784
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 40,610 1,974,795
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 19,032 2,413,077
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,575 3,699,547
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 13,332 6,668,414
8 NSw Uta no Prince -sama Debut Broccoli February 25 10,588 10,588
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,957 4,175,273
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,386 1,834,873
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 9,115 3,796,602
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,069 3,980,667
13 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 5,994 37,985
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,828 649,665
15 NSw Darius Cozmic Revelation Taito February 25 5,341 5,341
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,479 1,833,609
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,325 1,784,661
18 PS4 Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 4,289 19,826
19 PS4 Darius Cozmic Revelation Taito February 25 3,540 3,540
20 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 3,363 73,199

Source: Famitsu

