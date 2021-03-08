News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Bravely Default II debut at #1, #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|202,396
|202,396
|2
|NSw
|Bravely Default II
|Square Enix
|February 26
|93,061
|93,061
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|74,811
|422,784
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|40,610
|1,974,795
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|19,032
|2,413,077
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,575
|3,699,547
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|13,332
|6,668,414
|8
|NSw
|Uta no Prince -sama Debut
|Broccoli
|February 25
|10,588
|10,588
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,957
|4,175,273
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,386
|1,834,873
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|9,115
|3,796,602
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,069
|3,980,667
|13
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|5,994
|37,985
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,828
|649,665
|15
|NSw
|Darius Cozmic Revelation
|Taito
|February 25
|5,341
|5,341
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,479
|1,833,609
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,325
|1,784,661
|18
|PS4
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|4,289
|19,826
|19
|PS4
|Darius Cozmic Revelation
|Taito
|February 25
|3,540
|3,540
|20
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|3,363
|73,199
Source: Famitsu