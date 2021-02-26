News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 15-21
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1 in 2nd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|97,955
|347,973
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|41,508
|1,934,185
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|23,686
|2,394,045
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|13,677
|6,655,082
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,478
|3,685,972
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,326
|4,165,316
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,521
|3,787,487
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,423
|1,825,487
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,720
|3,971,598
|10
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|7,521
|31,991
|11
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,822
|643,837
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,800
|1,829,130
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,470
|1,780,336
|14
|PS4
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|4,374
|15,537
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|3,444
|69,836
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|2,785
|561,890
|17
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|2,707
|542,447
|18
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|2,655
|139,836
|19
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|2,642
|73,490
|20
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|2,570
|347,076
Source: Famitsu