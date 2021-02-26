News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 15-21

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: February 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 97,955 347,973
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 41,508 1,934,185
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 23,686 2,394,045
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 13,677 6,655,082
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,478 3,685,972
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,326 4,165,316
7 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,521 3,787,487
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,423 1,825,487
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,720 3,971,598
10 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 7,521 31,991
11 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,822 643,837
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,800 1,829,130
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,470 1,780,336
14 PS4 Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 4,374 15,537
15 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 3,444 69,836
16 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 2,785 561,890
17 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 2,707 542,447
18 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 2,655 139,836
19 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 2,642 73,490
20 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 2,570 347,076

Source: Famitsu

