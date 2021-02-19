News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 250,018 250,018
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 46,638 1,892,677
3 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 24,470 24,470
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 24,261 2,370,359
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 16,379 6,641,405
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,354 3,672,494
7 PS4 Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 11,163 11,163
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,139 1,817,064
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,087 4,155,990
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,324 3,963,878
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,628 3,778,966
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,106 638,015
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,925 1,824,330
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,631 1,775,866
15 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 4,092 66,392
16 NSw Fate/Extella Celebration Box Marvelous February 11 4,068 4,068
17 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 3,909 137,181
18 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 3,760 559,105
19 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 3,531 539,740
20 PS4 Fate/Extella Celebration Box Marvelous February 11 3,498 3,498

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 1-7
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives