News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|250,018
|250,018
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|46,638
|1,892,677
|3
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|24,470
|24,470
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|24,261
|2,370,359
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|16,379
|6,641,405
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,354
|3,672,494
|7
|PS4
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|11,163
|11,163
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,139
|1,817,064
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,087
|4,155,990
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,324
|3,963,878
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,628
|3,778,966
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,106
|638,015
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,925
|1,824,330
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,631
|1,775,866
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|4,092
|66,392
|16
|NSw
|Fate/Extella Celebration Box
|Marvelous
|February 11
|4,068
|4,068
|17
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|3,909
|137,181
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|3,760
|559,105
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|3,531
|539,740
|20
|PS4
|Fate/Extella Celebration Box
|Marvelous
|February 11
|3,498
|3,498
Source: Famitsu