News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury returns to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 1-7
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|53,603
|476,387
|2
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|33,677
|236,073
|3
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|31,760
|2,006,555
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|20,197
|2,433,274
|5
|NSw
|Bravely Default II
|Square Enix
|February 26
|19,841
|112,902
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,684
|3,714,231
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,052
|4,187,325
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,731
|6,680,145
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|10,094
|3,990,761
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,760
|1,843,633
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,268
|3,804,870
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,075
|654,740
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,839
|1,789,500
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,533
|1,838,142
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|3,960
|568,992
|16
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|3,953
|41,938
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|3,669
|76,868
|18
|PS4
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|3,096
|22,922
|19
|PS5
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon International
|Sega
|March 2
|2,861
|2,861
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,097
|124,843
Source: Famitsu