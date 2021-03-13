News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 53,603 476,387
2 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 33,677 236,073
3 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 31,760 2,006,555
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 20,197 2,433,274
5 NSw Bravely Default II Square Enix February 26 19,841 112,902
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,684 3,714,231
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,052 4,187,325
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,731 6,680,145
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 10,094 3,990,761
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,760 1,843,633
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,268 3,804,870
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,075 654,740
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,839 1,789,500
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,533 1,838,142
15 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 3,960 568,992
16 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 3,953 41,938
17 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 3,669 76,868
18 PS4 Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 3,096 22,922
19 PS5 Yakuza: Like a Dragon International Sega March 2 2,861 2,861
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,097 124,843

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 22-28
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives