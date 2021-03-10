Crunchyroll Adds Saiyuki Reload Gunlock Anime to Catalog

Series' 3rd TV anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that will begin streaming the Saiyuki Reload Gunlock anime on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST in the United States and Canada.

The company describes the story:

The Sanzo Ikkou continues its westward journey, on a mission to prevent a demonic resurrection. As Genjo Sanzo, Cho Hakkai, Sha Gojyo, and Son Goku fight their way to their goal, their path is fraught with internal strife. When they encounter a formidable pair of adversaries from the west, the cohesion of the group -- and the fate of the mission -- may be at stake!

Saiyuki Reload Gunlock is third television anime series based on Kazuya Minekura 's Saiyuki and Saiyuki Reload manga series. The anime premiered in 2004, and it had 26 episodes.

The Saiyuki Reload Blast sequel anime adaptation premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation offered a simuldub.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the Saiyuki Reload anime from Discotek Media .

Source: Crunchyroll