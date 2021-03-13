Gunma-chan Anime Planned for TV Broadcast in October 2021 With Planned Streaming Online Worldwide Afterward

Anime will stream online with Japanese audio, English, French, Chinese subtitles

Gunma Prefecture confirmed at the Prefectural Assembly Standing Committee on General Affairs and Planning meeting on Thursday that it is negotiating with television broadcasters for the premiere of the television anime based on its mascot character Gunma-chan . The television premiere is tentatively slated for October 2021 with plans to stream the series worldwide after the premiere.

The anime staff plan to stream the series online with Japanese audio and English, French, and Chinese subtitles after the television broadcast is finished. The show will have 39 episodes with each episode running for seven minutes, and will air on television three episodes at a time (similarly to how the Sazae-san anime airs).

The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.



Source: Jomo Shimbun via Crunchyroll