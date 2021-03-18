Jormungand Creator's Destro 246 Manga Gets Destro 016 Prequel

New manga focuses on Saki's high school days, launches on May 19

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Keitarō Takahashi will launch a prequel to his Destro 246 manga titled Destro 016 (right in image below) in the magazine's June issue on May 19. Akihiro Itou will also resume his Wilderness manga (left in image below) in the same issue.

The new Destro 016 manga will feature Saki as the protagonist, and will focus on her high school days.

The original Destro 246 manga centers on two young girls named Sui and Ai, driven by circumstance to become hardened assassins. Employed by a business magnate named Tōno, they hunt for the killers of their client's wife and child while posing as high school girls, encountering other deadly killers along the way.

Takahashi launched the manga in Sunday GX in 2012, and ended it in 2016. Shogakukan published seven compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga also received a novel titled Destro 246 Hammer Rage that shipped in February 2019.

Takahashi launched the Jormungand manga about a female arms dealer and her accomplices in Sunday GX in 2006, and he ended the series in January 2012. Shogakukan published 11 compiled volumes for the series. Viz Media published the entire series in North America in 2009-2013.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series and the 12-episode Jormungand Perfect Order sequel series in 2012. Funimation released both series on home video in 2014 and again in 2016.

Takahashi launched a manga titled Hinmin, Seihitsu, Daifugō (Poor Person, Ark of the Covenant, Extremely Rich Person) in Sunday GX in 2016, and Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume in May 2020.