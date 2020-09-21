Akihiro Itou's Wilderness Manga Resumes in 2021

Manga launched in 2000, went on hiatus after Itou lost use of right hand

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed last Friday that Akihiro Itou will resume the Wilderness manga next year. The manga will rerun its chapters thus far in the magazine's digital edition until the manga resumes serialization.

The manga's story begins with six men starting a bank heist somewhere in L.A., taking hostages, and holding off the LAPD SWAT. Among the suspects is a Japanese man who goes by the name Mattlay, who joined the team as a safecracker in order to pay back his girlfriend's debts. The criminals make their escape by helicopter, but while in the air, whatever honor held the thieves together begins to break apart.

Itou launched the manga in Monthly Sunday GX in 2000, but put the manga on hiatus due to a sickness that rendered him unable to use his dominant right hand for drawing (he is drawing his currently ongoing manga ABLE with his left hand). Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in 2009.

Itou also ended the A Bullet for La Diosa ( Diosa no Atama ) manga in the same issue on Friday . Itou launched the manga in Monthly Sunday GX in July 2017. Shogakukan will publish the second and final volume on November 19.

Defunct publisher CPM Manga released five volumes of Itou's Geobreeders manga in North America. The manga inspired two original video anime series in 1998 and 2000, and Central Park Media released the two series in North America.

Itou launched the ongoing ABLE manga in Monthly Sunday GX in January 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's third volume in June 2018. The manga is an omnibus collection of stories that center on a single revolver and the various people who wield it.