The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime Casts Sayaka Senbongi

Voice actress plays protagonist's sister Falanya in fantasy anime

The official website for the television anime of Toru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that Sayaka Senbongi voices Falanya Elk Arbalest, the princess of Natra Kingdom. She has tremendous respect for and trust in her older brother Wein. She is studying to become someone who can be of help to her brother. She also thinks of Ninym as an older sister.

Other cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein and Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the ninth volume on March 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

