Crunchyroll to Remove Love Live! School Idol Project Season 2, 5 centimeters per second, Voices of a Distant Star, More

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that the following anime, films, and live-action series will leave the service on March 31:

Crunchyroll removed the first season of the Love Live! School idol project anime in January 2020

Makoto Shinkai directed the 5 Centimeters Per Second , Voices of a Distant Star , and The Place Promised in Our Early Days anime films.

Source: Crunchyroll