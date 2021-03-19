News
Crunchyroll to Remove Love Live! School Idol Project Season 2, 5 centimeters per second, Voices of a Distant Star, More
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 6 Ultraman series
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that the following anime, films, and live-action series will leave the service on March 31:
- Love Live! School idol project (Season 2)
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Voices of a Distant Star
- The Place Promised in Our Early Days
- Ultraman Gaia
- Ultraman Geed
- Ultraman Ginga
- Ultraman Nexus
- Ultraman Orb
- Ultraman X
Crunchyroll removed the first season of the Love Live! School idol project anime in January 2020
Makoto Shinkai directed the 5 Centimeters Per Second, Voices of a Distant Star, and The Place Promised in Our Early Days anime films.
Source: Crunchyroll