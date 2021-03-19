News
Crunchyroll to Remove Love Live! School Idol Project Season 2, 5 centimeters per second, Voices of a Distant Star, More

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 6 Ultraman series

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that the following anime, films, and live-action series will leave the service on March 31:

Crunchyroll removed the first season of the Love Live! School idol project anime in January 2020

Makoto Shinkai directed the 5 Centimeters Per Second, Voices of a Distant Star, and The Place Promised in Our Early Days anime films.

Source: Crunchyroll

