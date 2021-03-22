Beast Complex Mini-Manga Ends, Gets 2 New Volumes in April, May

New manga mini-series launched in January

This year's 16th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on March 18 that Paru Itagaki 's new mini-series manga for her Beast Complex manga will end in the magazine's next issue on Thursday .

In addition, Amazon is listing a second and third volume of the manga that will ship on April 8 and May 7, respectively.

Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and it describes the story:

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Viz Media released the volume in English on March 16. The new manga mini-series launched in January.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on January 8. The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered on January 5 and is again airing in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.