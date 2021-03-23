Requiem of the Rose King TV Anime Unveils Main Staff, Teaser Visual

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga opened on Tuesday and unveiled the anime's main staff and teaser visual.

Kentarō Suzuki ( Angels of Death , Kud Wafter ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida ( Days of Urashimasakatasen , Gamers! , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Tsutomu Hashizume is designing the characters.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

The anime will premiere this fall.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and the manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on March 16. Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff manga titled King of Idol Bara-Ō Gakuen (King of Idol Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess on January 4.