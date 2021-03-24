News
Crunchyroll to Stream The Slime Diaries, 'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro,' Those Snow White Notes, Fairy Ranmaru, More Anime
Also: Fruits Basket the Final Season, Osamake, Farewell, My Dear Cramer, Higehiro, Koikimo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream The Slime Diaries, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, Fruits Basket the Final Season, Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose, Farewell, My Dear Cramer, Those Snow White Notes, Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, Fairy Ranmaru, Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω, and Koikimo anime for the spring 2021 season.
The company revealed a list of titles that it will stream for the spring anime season, including new and continuing simulcasts.
- My Hero Academia Season 5
- Tokyo Revengers
- To Your Eternity
- Zombie Land Saga Revenge
- The Slime Diaries (The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)
- Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose (Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come)
- Farewell, My Dear Cramer
- Odd Taxi
- I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
- Those Snow White Notes
- Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress
- Fairy Ranmaru (Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~)
- Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway (Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou.)
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω
- Koikimo (Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui)
The following anime are continuing simulcasts:
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Case Closed
- Digimon Adventure:
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
- Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure
- One Piece
- So I'm a Spider, So What?
