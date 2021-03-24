News
Crunchyroll to Stream The Slime Diaries, 'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro,' Those Snow White Notes, Fairy Ranmaru, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Fruits Basket the Final Season, Osamake, Farewell, My Dear Cramer, Higehiro, Koikimo

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream The Slime Diaries, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, Fruits Basket the Final Season, Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose, Farewell, My Dear Cramer, Those Snow White Notes, Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, Fairy Ranmaru, Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω, and Koikimo anime for the spring 2021 season.

The company revealed a list of titles that it will stream for the spring anime season, including new and continuing simulcasts.

The following anime are continuing simulcasts:

