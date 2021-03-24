The Blue Period. Anime Reveals Staff, Visual

The May issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed the staff for the television anime of Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga on Thursday. The magazine also unveiled a visual.

Koji Masunari ( Read or Die , Kamichu! , Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic ) is the chief director, while Katsuya Asano ( Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is writing and overseeing the anime's scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Bakuman. , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 21. Kodansha Comics published the second volume in English on January 5.

The manga won the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was nominated for the awards the previous year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2020, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2019, and ranked #15 on the same list in December 2020. The manga also won the Best General Manga award in the 44th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2020.