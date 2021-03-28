Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi TV Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, 4 More Cast Members

A stage presentation AnimeJapan 2021 event on Sunday revealed a promotional video for the television anime of Sana Kirioka 's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi (Taisho Maiden Fairytale) manga.

The event also revealed four more cast members and a new visual.

Yume Miyamoto as Tamako Shima



Chika Anzai as Ryō



Ayasa Itō as Kotori Shiratori



Shunichi Toki as Hakaru Shiratori



The anime will premiere this fall. The anime stars:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Tamahiko Shima



Saya Aizawa as Yuzuki Tachibana



Jun Hatori is directing the anime at Synergy SP ( Cross Game , Major ) Mayu Watanabe ( Freezing, Freezing Vibration ) is designing the characters, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Cross Game , Flying Witch ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Kirioka launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2015, and the fifth and final compiled volume shipped in October 2017.

The manga takes place in Japan's Taisho era, and centers on Tamahiko Shima, a young man who lost the use of his right hand in an accident, and now lives in a rural area of Chiba prefecture to take care of his health. One day he meets the naive and devoted Yuzuki, whom Tamahiko's father bought to be Tamahiko's wife. Through this meeting, the pessimistic and and withdrawn Tamahiko begins to change.

Kirioka serialized the Showa Otome Otogi Banashi sequel manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app, and Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2020.



Update: Added more staff members.