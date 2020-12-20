Sana Kirioka's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi Manga Gets TV Anime in Fall 2021

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Sunday revealed that Sana Kirioka 's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi (Taisho Maiden Fairytale) manga will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere in fall 2021. The presentation revealed a teaser visual for the anime.

The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Tamahiko Shima and Saya Aizawa as Yuzuki Tachibana.

Jun Hatori is directing the anime at Synergy SP ( Cross Game , Major ) Mayu Watanabe ( Freezing , Freezing Vibration ) is designing the characters, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Cross Game , Flying Witch ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Kirioka launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2015, and the fifth and final compiled volume shipped in October 2017.

The manga takes place in Japan's Taisho era, and centers on Tamahiko Shima, a young man who lost the use of his right hand in an accident, and now lives in a rural area of Chiba prefecture to take care of his health. One day he meets the naive and devoted Yuzuki, whom Tamahiko's father bought to be Tamahiko's wife. Through this meeting, the pessimistic and and withdrawn Tamahiko begins to change.

Kirioka serialized the Showa Otome Otogi Banashi sequel manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app, and Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final volume on July 3.

