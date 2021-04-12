Live-Action Honey Lemon Soda Film Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Video

Video shows footage of filming for various scenes in July 9 film

Shochiku began streaming a behind-the-scenes video for the live-action film of Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga on Tuesday. The video features comments from the cast, as well as footage of filming for various scenes.

The film will open on July 9.

Snow Man member Raul (right in image below) plays Kai Miura, a young man with trademark lemon-colored hair who seems cold but in truth is very kind. Costarring in the film is Ai Yoshikawa (left) as Uka Ishimori.

Other cast members include Mayu Hotta, Tatsuomi Hamada , Ryōta Bandō, and Natsumi Okamoto .

Kōji Shintoku (live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet films) is directing the film, with a script by Nami Kikkawa. Male idol group Snow Man will perform the film's theme song "HELLO HELLO."

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled volume last December.

The manga centers on Uka Ishimori, who did not have any good memories of her middle school years. Now 15 years old and in high school, Uka is trying to "graduate" from her past self, but it isn't going well. That's when she meets her classmate Kai, who has lemon-colored hair.

Murata's Nagareboshi Lens manga inspired an event anime in 2011.

