Tubi TV Adds Millennium Actress, Liz and the Blue Bird, 11 More Anime Films

Service will also add'sfilm next year

Streaming service Tubi TV announced on April 7 that it has entered into a content deal with Shout! Factory to bring anime titles to the streaming service starting on April 8.

Tubi TV added the following anime films to its catalog:

The service will also add Sunao Katabuchi 's anime film adaptation of Fumiyo Kouno 's In This Corner of the World ( Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni ) manga next year.

Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Sources: Tubi TV, Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)