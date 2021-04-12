News
Tubi TV Adds Millennium Actress, Liz and the Blue Bird, 11 More Anime Films

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service will also add Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World film next year

Streaming service Tubi TV announced on April 7 that it has entered into a content deal with Shout! Factory to bring anime titles to the streaming service starting on April 8.

Tubi TV added the following anime films to its catalog:

The service will also add Sunao Katabuchi's anime film adaptation of Fumiyo Kouno's In This Corner of the World (Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni) manga next year.

Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Sources: Tubi TV, Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)

