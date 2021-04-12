News
Tubi TV Adds Millennium Actress, Liz and the Blue Bird, 11 More Anime Films
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service will also add Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World film next year
Streaming service Tubi TV announced on April 7 that it has entered into a content deal with Shout! Factory to bring anime titles to the streaming service starting on April 8.
Tubi TV added the following anime films to its catalog:
- Satoshi Kon's Millennium Actress
- Naoko Yamada's Liz and the Blue Bird
- Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido's Penguin Highway
- Mari Okada's Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms
- Keiichi Hara's Birthday Wonderland (English title: The Wonderland)
- Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band
- Sound! Euphonium: May the Melody Reach You!
- Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2
- Donten: Laughing Under The Clouds - Gaiden: Chapter 1 - One Year After the Battle (Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai)
- Donten: Laughing Under the Clouds - Gaiden: Chapter 2 - The Tragedy of Fuuma Ninja Tribe (Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Shukumei, Sōtō no Fūma)
- Donten: Laughing Under the Clouds - Gaiden: Chapter 3 - Conspiracy of the Military (Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ōka, Tenbō no Kakehashi)
The service will also add Sunao Katabuchi's anime film adaptation of Fumiyo Kouno's In This Corner of the World (Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni) manga next year.
Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.
Sources: Tubi TV, Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)