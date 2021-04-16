Tubi to Stream 10 Anpanman Films with English, Spanish Dubs

Apple Boy and Everyone's Hope film is streaming on service

Streaming service Tubi announced on Friday that it will stream ten films from the Anpanman franchise with English and Spanish dubs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. Tubi has begun streaming the first of the ten films, Apple Boy and Everyone's Hope.

The ten films include:

Apple Boy and Everyone's Hope

The Adventure of Happie

Star-Spirited Dollie

Purun, The Soap Bubble

The Secret of Fairy Rin-Rin

Blacknose and the Magical Song

Revive Banana Island!

Nanda and Runda from the Star of Toys

Shine! Kulun And The Stars Of Life

Twinkle! Princess Vanilla Of Ice Cream Land

Ghia Burns is voicing Anpanman in English and Cristina Hernandez is playing the character in Spanish. Jason Michael Kesser is voicing Anpanman 's foe Baikinman in English and Eduardo Garza is playing the character in Spanish.

Tubi had previously announced that it would stream six Anpanman films in English and Spanish for last fall.

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), which would have been the 2020 Anpanman anime film, will open in Japan on June 25. The film was originally slated to open in Japan last June, but was indefinitely delayed for the safety of theatergoers during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime (Let's go! Anpanman: Sparkle! Princess Vanilla of the Land of Ice Cream), the 31st anime film in the franchise , opened on June 28, 2019. The film celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase . The anime sold 104,826 tickets and earned 125,512,500 yen (about US$1.15 million) to rank #4 in its first weekend.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

