Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Debuts in January 2022

2nd season to have new director, 1 new studio

The official website for the television anime of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series revealed on Saturday that the show's second season will premiere in January 2022. The website also revealed a key visual and a video.

The new season will have a new director and one studio. Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) is directing the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ) and Studio Mother . Shoichi Sato is returning to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima is again serving as the character designer and chief animation director.

The returning cast includes:

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019, and it aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub. Funimation describes the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

The anime was originally slated to premiere in April 2018 but was delayed to July 2019, and changed some staff members.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas is releasing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it is also releasing the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.