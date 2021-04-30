ASMR-Themed Short Anime 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiwase ni Dekiru ka? Premieres in October

The original ASMR-themed television anime 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiwase ni Dekiru ka? (Can I Make Your Ears Happy in 180 Seconds?) will pmemiere in October.

ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing response and sensation one gets to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights. As the title indicates, the anime will let viewers experience ASMR in 180 seconds. In the story, the heroine challenges her classmates to share in her hobby of recording ASMR works.

This anime is the first series that Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is directing, and Indivision and EKACHI EPILKA are producing the animation. Takayuki Noguchi ( Angel's 3Piece , Cinderella Nine , Girls Beyond the Wasteland , Higehiro , The Island of Giant Insects , Papillon Rose , Queen's Blade franchise , Rail Romanesque , Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) is designing the characters.

Source: Comic Natalie