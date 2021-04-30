Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's Yasuhiro Irie, Studio 3Hz Make Musical Healing TV Anime Healer Girl

Story about high school girls healing people with singing

Studio 3Hz is animating the original television anime Healer Girl, "a bold, new form of musical healing animation." The anime depicts the world of "Healer Girls" — high school girls who cure people with singing.

In real life, "Healer Girls" is a new voice actress unit that is just starting this year. The unit's members are leading the main cast (from left to right in the image above):

Akane Kumada as Hibiki Morishima

as Hibiki Morishima Carin Isobe as Kana Fujii

as Kana Fujii Marina Horiuchi as Remi Gojō

as Remi Gojō Chihaya Yoshitake as Sonia Yanagi

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is supervising the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) is designing the characters.

Source: Comic Natalie