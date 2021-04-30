Kōhei Horikoshi Confirms My Hero Academia Manga Still Heading Toward His Planned Ending

Manga's 31st volume launches this summer

Kōhei Horikoshi revealed in an interview published in this year's spring issue of Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine on Friday that they journey to the end of his My Hero Academia manga has been much longer than he expected, but it is still leading toward the ending that had decided upon since before the series started.

The manga has over 50 million copies in circulation (including both print and digital copies), as of the release of the manga's 30th compiled book volume on April 2. The cumulative circulation in Japan alone has exceeded 37 million, and cumulative circulation outside of Japan is about 13 million.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The manga's 31st compiled book volume will ship in Japan this summer. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga's fifth and most recent anime season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is also streaming the English dub . The manga has also inspired two anime films, and a third film will premiere on August 6.