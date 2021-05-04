Konami Will Not Present at E3 2021

Company will make announcements on "number of key projects" over next few months

Konami announced on Twitter on Saturday that it will not present at the virtual event set to take place for E3 this year. The company reassured fans that it is in "deep development on a number of key projects" and that it will make announcements over the next few months.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed that the E3 gaming event for 2021 will be a "reimagined" virtual event that will run from June 12 to June 15.

The ESA will work with media partners globally to amplify and make the E3 2021 available to everyone for free. Nintendo , Xbox, CAPCOM , Konami , Ubisoft , Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media had committed early to E3 2021, and the ESA had stated that there were more to come. Developers will show their latest games and news during the event.

The ESA had said last year that it plans to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners in March 2020 that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event" that summer. However, E3 eventually did not hold an online event last year.