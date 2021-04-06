E3's Online Game Event Set for June 12-15 With Nintendo, Microsoft, More Companies

"Reimagined" virtual event will be free to everyone

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed on Tuesday that this year's E3 gaming event will be a "reimagined" virtual event that will run from June 12 to June 15.

The ESA will work with media partners globally to amplify and make the E3 2021 available to everyone for free. Nintendo , Xbox, CAPCOM , Konami , Ubisoft , Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media have committed early to E3 2021, and the ESA stated that there are more to come. Developers will show their latest games and news during the event.

In February, the Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Board of Commissioners had posted the information packet from a planned (but since canceled) special board meeting for March 3, and the packet had reported that E3 2021 had canceled its live event. The document added that the E3 staff was working with production teams on possible broadcast options at the L.A. Live entertainment complex and the Los Angeles Convention Center, and was working on venue licenses for 2022 and 2023. A similar information packet from a planned board meeting on February 3 had stated that E3 staff would make a decision in February whether to hold a live event.

The Video Games Chronicle website reported in February that the ESA has outlined proposals to game publishers for a digital version of E3 2021. The ESA had said last year that it plans to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners in March 2020 that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event" that summer. However, E3 eventually did not hold an online event last year.

Source: Press release