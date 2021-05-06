Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, More to Participate at E3 2021

"Reimagined" virtual event will run from June 12-15

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced on Thursday that Square Enix , Sega , Bandai Namco Entertainment , XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Inc., Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com will participate in this year's E3 gaming event.

The ESA confirmed that the E3 gaming event for 2021 will be a "reimagined" virtual event that will run from June 12 to June 15.

The ESA will work with media partners globally to amplify and make the E3 2021 available to everyone for free. Nintendo , Xbox, CAPCOM , Konami , Ubisoft , Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media had committed early to E3 2021. Konami later announced that it would not present at the virtual event. Developers will show their latest games and news during the event.

The ESA had said last year that it plans to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners in March 2020 that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event" that summer. However, E3 eventually did not hold an online event last year.

Source: Press release