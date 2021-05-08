Honda's From Sick Planet With Love Manga Ends, Gets Sequel This Winter

Manga's compiled book volume ships on August 16

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine published the final chapter of manga creator Honda 's Yameru Hoshi yori Ai o Komete (From Sick Planet With Love , a wordplay on the Japanese title for the James Bond story From Russia with Love ) manga on Thursday. The manga's compiled book volume will ship on August 16. The magazine also states that the manga will get a sequel this winter.

The manga centers on Yakumo, a police officer suffering from trauma who meets a fluffy being that heals him just by being close to him.

Honda launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in January 2020.

Honda launched the Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga on the pixiv Comic website in August 2015, and ended the manga in March 2019 with four volumes. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume in May 2020.

The Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.