Demon Slayer's 2nd Stage Play Runs in Tokyo, Osaka in August

2nd play reveals more cast members

This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the previously announced second stage play based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will run in Tokyo and Osaka in August. The title of the new stage play is Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Ni: Kizuna (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds). The play will run in Tokyo from August 7-15, in Osaka from August 20-22, and then again in Tokyo from August 27-31.

Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.

Cast members, including some returning cast, includes:

Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamadō

Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamadō

Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yūgo Satō as Inosuke Hashibira

Reo Honda as Giyū Tomioka

Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku

Ryōshirō Tsuji as Tengen Usui

Yumeta Okuda as Muichirō Tokitō

Yōko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kochō

Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kōsuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro

Ryūtarō Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Changhae as Gyōmei Himejima

Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri

Nichika Akutsu as Rui

Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji

The first stage play adaptation (pictured above right) ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020.

The first television anime series based on the manga premiered in April 2019 and aired for 26 episodes. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sequel film began screening in Japan on October 16. The show's second season, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen , will premiere this year.