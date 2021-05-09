News
Demon Slayer's 2nd Stage Play Runs in Tokyo, Osaka in August
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the previously announced second stage play based on Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will run in Tokyo and Osaka in August. The title of the new stage play is Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Ni: Kizuna (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds). The play will run in Tokyo from August 7-15, in Osaka from August 20-22, and then again in Tokyo from August 27-31.
Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.
Cast members, including some returning cast, includes:
- Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamadō
- Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamadō
- Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma
- Yūgo Satō as Inosuke Hashibira
- Reo Honda as Giyū Tomioka
- Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku
- Ryōshirō Tsuji as Tengen Usui
- Yumeta Okuda as Muichirō Tokitō
- Yōko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kochō
- Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji
- Kōsuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro
- Ryūtarō Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa
- Changhae as Gyōmei Himejima
- Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri
- Nichika Akutsu as Rui
- Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki
- Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji
The first stage play adaptation (pictured above right) ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020.
The first television anime series based on the manga premiered in April 2019 and aired for 26 episodes. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sequel film began screening in Japan on October 16. The show's second season, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen, will premiere this year.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 23