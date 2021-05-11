Sakura Wars Game App Introduces New Character Just Before Ending Service

Kurumi Saimei joins game ending service on June 30

The official website for Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ , Sega and Delight Works ' smartphone game for the Sakura Wars franchise , announced on Thursday the new character Kurumi Saimei, who is available to pull for just over a month before the game will end service on June 30.

The game stopped selling Ryōshi Suishō (Spirit Crystals), the in-game units of currency, in April. Sega and Delight Works plan to begin accepting refund applications on June 30.

The development team stated in April that they tried to make improvements to the game's events and mechanics, but decided to halt the game's service after taking into consideration the difficulty of developing games in the current environment.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices last December. Sega producer Taku Kihara and Delight Works producer Kō Okamura participated in the game's production.

The game also has a 24-minute anime and opening video by CloverWorks that debuted last September, the same day Sega and Delight Works revealed the game.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game also premiered in April 2020.