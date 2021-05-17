The official Twitter account for Cygames ' Cycomi manga website announced on Monday that Yū Tsurusaki and Shin Ikezawa 's Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to (With a Fogie Reincarnated as a Pretty Fantasy Girl) manga is inspiring a television anime.

The manga's story begins when a 32-year-old unpopular salaryman is transported alongside his handsome friend to a fantasy world, due to the whims of a naked goddess. While his friend has been transported without change, the salaryman now has the body of a beautiful girl. To get his male body back, he must go on an adventure with his friend to defeat the world's demon lord.

Tsurusaki and Ikezawa launched the manga in Cycomi in November 2019, and Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in December. Shogakukan will publish the fourth volume on Wednesday .