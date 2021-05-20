Polygon Pictures Animates New Netflix Animated Series Mech Cadets

Netflix announced on Twitter a new series animated by Japanese studio Polygon Pictures titled Mech Cadets, based on Boom! Studios' Mech Cadet Yu comic books by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa . Aaron Lam is credited as the series' writer and executive producer.

Netflix describes the series:

Fifty years in the future, after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, teenager Stanford Yu works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he's only dreamed of one thing -- to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer-space who came to our aid.

The show is one of three new animated films and series from Asian American creators. The other two are The Monkey King animated film by Stephen Chow and the Boons and Curses animated series by Jaydeep Hasrajani and Jake Goldman.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. Polygon Pictures ' Stillwater ( Panda no Shizuka ) animated show was nominated for a Peabody Award in the Children's & Youth Programming category this year . The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018.