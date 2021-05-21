ArtisWitch Net Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, Collaborating Musicians

The official website for animation studio Sunrise and Asobisystem's ArtisWitch project revealed on Friday that hip-hop electronica producer yonkey and singer-songwriter Kana Adachi will collaborate for the anime's theme song "Tobu, Saihate. (feat Adachi Kana)" (Fly, to the Ends of the World feat. Kana Adachi ). The site also revealed the other musicians and producers participating in the project.

Giga's "G4L" track will appear as an insert track in the anime's first episode. Other musicians appearing from episode two onwards include Kyoto three-piece band Hakubi, singer-songwriter Hakushi Hasegawa, French DJ Moe Shop, chip tune artist Toriena, and singer-songwriter Yukichi Kasaku/men.

The original net anime will debut on YouTube on May 28.

The cast includes:

Kazuma Ikeda is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Erika Yoshida ( Tiger & Bunny: The Comic , Tower of God ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Hiromi Matsuo drafted the original character designs. Miki Aizawa is credited as stylist and for clothing design. Motoko Marui is directing the art. Akiko Fujita is the audio director. Swedish music producer and anime soundtrack composer Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive ) is composing the music.

The project highlights Harajuku fashion, art, and music, and features creators and artists who are active in fashion, art, and music to create content from Harajuku. Asobisystem is a Japanese talent agency whose artists include Kyary Pamyu Pamyu .