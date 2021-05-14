ArtisWitch Project About Harajuku Scene Gets Net Anime on May 28

The official Twitter account for animation studio Sunrise and Asobisystem's ArtisWitch project revealed on Friday that the project will have an original net anime that will debut on YouTube on May 28. The project is also streaming a English-subtitled promotional video for the anime, which reveals its cast, staff, and theme song.

The cast includes:

Kazuma Ikeda is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Erika Yoshida ( Tiger & Bunny: The Comic , Tower of God ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Hiromi Matsuo drafted the original character designs. Miki Aizawa is credited as stylist and for clothing design. Motoko Marui is directing the art. Akiko Fujita is the audio director. Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive ) is composing the music.

The project highlights Harajuku fashion, art, and music, and features creators and artists who are active in fashion, art, and music to create content from Harajuku. Asobisystem is a Japanese talent agency whose artists include Kyary Pamyu Pamyu .