Sunrise, Asobisystem Create ArtisWitch Project With Harajuku Fashion, Art, Music
posted on by Alex Mateo
Project's trailer streamed
Animation studio Sunrise and Asobisystem unveiled on Friday a teaser promotional video for a new ArtisWitch project featuring Harajuku fashion, art, and music.
The companies opened an official website. The project features creators and artists who are active in fashion, art, and music to create content from Harajuku.
The project's cast includes Utano Aoi, Honoka Kuroki, Riko, Yūtaro, Rinne Yoshida, and Yume Miyamoto.
Creators for the project include Kazuma Ikeda, Hiromi Matsuo, Sawaki Ai, and Motoko Marui.
Sources: ArtisWitch project's YouTube channel, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web