Hitomi Takano Launches New Gene Bride Manga

Hitomi Takano ( My Boy ) launched a new manga titled Gene Bride in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine on Tuesday.

The story follows Ichi Isahaya and Makuhito Masaki, who were part of a school event called "Gene Bride," in which genetic information is matched to create a student couple for a day.

Takano launched the My Boy manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2015, then moved the manga to Young Magazine in 2018. The manga ended in October. Kodansha published the manga's ninth volume in December. Vertical is releasing the manga in English.

The manga ranked #2 on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 list of top manga for male readers. The manga was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho awards in 2017.



Source: Comic Natalie