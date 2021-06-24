The Demon Girl Next Door Anime Season 2 to Premiere in April

1st season based on Izumi Ito's manga begins reairing on July 8

The official website for the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga announced on Thursday that the second season will premiere on the TBS channel next April.



In addition, the first season will begin rebroadcasting on TBS on July 8 at 25:28 (effectively, July 9 at 1:28 a.m.).

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime on Thursday. Sentai Filmworks describes the story.

Yuko Yoshida is just an ordinary schoolgirl — until one day her dormant, devilish powers are unleashed by the demon Lilith! Yuko transforms into Shadow Mistress Yuko, a supernatural powerhouse with horns and a devil tail. Now she must defeat another mystical being named Momo Chiyoda, the shrine maiden of the Light Clan… who just so happens to go to Yuko's school! But being a demonic magical girl isn't as easy as it looks, and Yuko has a whole lot to learn before she's ready to fulfill her destiny and take on the Clan of Light.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) directed the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) supervised the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the characters.

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the fifth compiled volume in June 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the first volume in January 2021.