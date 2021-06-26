'86' Sci-Fi War Anime Season 2's Teaser Announces October Premiere

Season 1's 'Special Edition' aired on Sunday

A teaser promotional video for the second television anime season based on Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series announced on Sunday that the season will premiere in October. The first season's "Special Edition" aired at midnight.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

The television anime premiered on April 10. The anime will air for two cours (quarters of the year). However, the two cours will be split, and will not air one after another. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Source: Comic Natalie