Trials of Mana Smartphone Version Launches on July 15

Seiken Densetsu 3 remake launched for PS4, Switch, PC in April 2020

Square Enix announced during its 30th anniversary live stream event for its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series on Sunday that the smartphone version of its Trials of Mana game will launch for iOS and Android devices on July 15.

The game is a remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 , and it launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in April 2020.

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 ( Trials of Mana ) action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995. Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana ) debuted on the PlayStation in 1999.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita as well as iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game simultaneously launched for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana .

Square Enix also released Collection of Mana for Switch in English digitally in June 2019, and a physical release shipped in August 2019. The release includes the first three games in the series. The collection launched physically and digitally as Seiken Densetsu Collection for Switch in Japan in June 2017. The remastered version of Legend of Mana launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on June 24, and launched on the PC on June 25. Legend of Mana is inspiring an anime adaptation.

The Seiken Densetsu: Rise of Mana game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.

Source: 4Gamer (yusuke)