Voice Actor Hiro Shimono Diagnosed With COVID-19, Now Undergoing Treatment
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Friday that voice actor Hiro Shimono has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He visited a medical facility on Friday and took a PCR test that came back positive. The agency is now confirming any close contact Shimono has had with other individuals, and he is undergoing medical treatment and follow-up observations, under the advice of public health and medical facilities.
Shimono's numerous voice roles include Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Conny Springer in Attack on Titan, Nobimaru in Kemono Jihen, Nagayoshi Onagawa in Backflip!!, and Dabi in My Hero Academia. He is starring as Wanibe in The Dungeon of Black Company anime, which will premiere next Friday.
Sources: I'm Enterprise via Hachima Kikō, Comic Natalie