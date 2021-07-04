HIDIVE Simulcasts Tsukipro the Animation 2, Getter Robo Arc Anime

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will simulcast the TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel from July 7 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The company also began streaming the television anime of Getter Robo Arc , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series, on July 4. Sentai Filmworks has acquired the license to both series.

Sentai Filmworks will distribute TsukiPro the Animation 2 in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Nordic countries, Spain, Portugal, and Central and South America. It will distribute Getter Robo Arc in United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, and Central and South America.

TsukiPro the Animation 2 will premiere on television on July 7 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime will then run on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , BS NTV , and AT-X .

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

The bands of TSUKINO TALENT PRODUCTION are back and ready to rock in season two of TsukiPro the Animation ! Whether you're a fan of rock, EDM or pop, there's a band for you to love under the TSUKIPRO label. Get to know the members of SolidS, QUELL, SOARA and Growth as they grow closer as bandmates, weather the drama of idol stardom and bring their music to the masses with style!

The in-anime group SolidS will perform the opening theme "LOVE 'Em ALL."

Shigeru Kimiya ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief ) is the new director at PRA . Satoko Sekine ( Mysteria Friends ) is overseeing the series scripts. Dynamo Pictures is producing the 3D. AZ Creative is again producing the anime.

The first anime series premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live director) served as chief director of the first anime, and Juria Matsumura ( Digimon Adventure tri. unit director) directed the anime at PRA ( Bikini Warriors ). Reiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , K-ON! ) supervised the series scripts, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hetalia The World Twinkle ) adapted the character designs for animation. AZ Creative produced the anime.

Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is credited with the original story of the franchise , as well as the original story concepts with Ryōko Seki . The original character designers are Yū Satsuki (SQ Series or SolidS and Quell) and Tohiro Shijima (Alive Series or Soara and Growth). Akira Takizawa and Takeshi Hama contributed on the music.

Getter Robo Arc premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS SkyPer!, and BS11 on July 4.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

The world is on the brink of apocalypse following an onslaught of invaders. To fight the attacking hoard, one of the original Getter Robo pilots, Hayato Jin, has finished Getter Arc, a new fighting unit based on the final work and ultimate masterpiece of Professor Saotome. Now the son of Ryoma – one of Hayato's copilots on the first-generation Getter – Takuma, the half-human half-Saurian Kamui, and Baku, younger brother of the extraordinary ESPer Tahir, step aboard the Getter Arc to combat the ruthless incursion and restore hope to their ravaged world!

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media . Dynamic Planning is credited for planning the anime, and Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai are credited for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa ( Galaxy Angel Rune , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Mazinkaizer SKL ) is in charge of composition and is also writing the scripts. Kazuya Hoshi is designing the character concepts, and Hideyuki Motohashi ( Fushigi Yugi , God Mars , Hikaru no Go ) is designing those characters for animation. Yoshichika Kuriyama ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) and Shiho Terada ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) are composing the music. JAM Project perform the opening theme song "Bloodlines: Unmei no Kettō" (Fated Lineage).

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Sources: HIDIVE (link 2), Sentai Filmworks (link 2)