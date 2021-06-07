Tsukipro the Animation 2's Video Announces July 7 Debut, Previews 1st Opening Song

Character, story visuals unveiled

The official website for the TsukiPro the Animation television anime series announced on Thursday that the TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel will premiere on television on July 7 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime will then run on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , BS NTV , and AT-X . The website unveiled a video that previews the first episode's opening theme "LOVE 'Em ALL" by in-anime group SolidS.

The website unveiled visuals of the four different in-anime groups: SolidS, SOARA, QUELL, and Growth. The second image for each group depicts them in stage costumes.

The website also revealed five visuals that symbolize and tease the sequel's story.

The series will get a special program featuring voice actors Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Sora Ōhara of Soara), Shunichi Toki (Kōki Etō of Growth), Takuya Eguchi (Shiki Takamura of SolidS), and Shunsuke Takeuchi (Shu Izumi of Quell) that will be available to stream starting on July 11 until July 17.

There will be an advanced screening of the final episode on September 26 in Tokyo. Cast members who will be at the event include Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Sora Ōhara of Soara), Junta Terashima (Mamoru Fujimura of Growth), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Shu Izumi of Quell), and Yoshihisa Kawahara (Fumihiko Haiduki).

Shigeru Kimiya ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief ) is the new director at PRA . Satoko Sekine ( Mysteria Friends ) is overseeing the series scripts. Dynamo Pictures is producing the 3D. AZ Creative is again producing the anime.

The first anime series premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live director) served as chief director of the first anime, and Juria Matsumura ( Digimon Adventure tri. unit director) directed the anime at PRA ( Bikini Warriors ). Reiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , K-ON! ) supervised the series scripts, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hetalia The World Twinkle ) adapted the character designs for animation. AZ Creative produced the anime.

Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is credited with the original story of the franchise , as well as the original story concepts with Ryōko Seki . The original character designers are Yū Satsuki (SQ Series or SolidS and Quell) and Tohiro Shijima (Alive Series or Soara and Growth). Akira Takizawa and Takeshi Hama contributed on the music.

