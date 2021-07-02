Sentai Filmworks Streams Getter Robo Arc Anime

Home video release also planned

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has acquired "partial rights" to the television anime of Getter Robo Arc , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series by Ken Ishikawa . Sentai Filmworks will stream the anime for the summer 2021 season, with a planned home video release. Sentai Filmworks will offer the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, and Central and South America.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS SkyPer!, and BS11 on July 4.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

The world is on the brink of apocalypse following an onslaught of invaders. To fight the attacking hoard, one of the original Getter Robo pilots, Hayato Jin, has finished Getter Arc, a new fighting unit based on the final work and ultimate masterpiece of Professor Saotome. Now the son of Ryoma – one of Hayato's copilots on the first-generation Getter – Takuma, the half-human half-Saurian Kamui, and Baku, younger brother of the extraordinary ESPer Tahir, step aboard the Getter Arc to combat the ruthless incursion and restore hope to their ravaged world!

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media . Dynamic Planning is credited for planning the anime, and Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai are credited for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa ( Galaxy Angel Rune , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Mazinkaizer SKL ) is in charge of composition and is also writing the scripts. Kazuya Hoshi is designing the character concepts, and Hideyuki Motohashi ( Fushigi Yugi , God Mars , Hikaru no Go ) is designing those characters for animation. Yoshichika Kuriyama ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) and Shiho Terada ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) are composing the music. JAM Project will perform the opening theme song "Bloodlines: Unmei no Kettō" (Fated Lineage).

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Source: Sentai Filmworks