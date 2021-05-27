Getter Robo Arc Anime's Video Previews JAM Project Opening, Reveals July 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Getter Robo Arc , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series by Ken Ishikawa , began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Bloodlines: Unmei no Kettō" (Fated Lineage) by JAM Project , and reveals the anime's July 4 premiere date on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS SkyPer!, and BS11 . The anime will premiere on AT-X on that date at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media . Dynamic Planning is credited for planning the anime, and Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai are credited for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa ( Galaxy Angel Rune , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Mazinkaizer SKL ) is in charge of composition and is also writing the scripts. Kazuya Hoshi is designing the character concepts, and Hideyuki Motohashi ( Fushigi Yugi , God Mars , Hikaru no Go ) is designing those characters for animation. Yoshichika Kuriyama ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) and Shiho Terada ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) are composing the music.

The manga's story centers on the conflict against the Andromeda Country, the new enemy of humanity that seeks to destroy the source of the getter rays that has devastated its civilization. Hope rests on the titular Getter Robo Arc robot, but the appearance of another mysterious Getter robot, piloted by the son of Ryoma Nagare, introduces another complication to the conflict.

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai created the Getter Robo manga, often considered one of the most iconic super robot manga series alongside Nagai's own Mazinger Z . Ishikawa wrote three sequels (of which Getter Robo Arc was the last), and the franchise spawned numerous spinoff manga and anime adaptations.



Update: Arimaro Mukaino 's name spelling corrected.Thanks, .zoid9000