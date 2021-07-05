Viz Media, Manga Plus Release The Hunters Guild: Red Hood, Neru Manga

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both added Minya Hiraga's Neru: Way of the Martial Artist ( Neru: Bugei Dōgyō ) and Yūki Kawaguchi's The Hunters Guild: Red Hood ( Red Hood ) manga on Monday and on June 28, respectively. Neru: Way of the Martial Artist debuted in this year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, while The Hunters Guild: Red Hood debuted in the previous 31st issue on June 28.

Shueisha describes Neru: Way of the Martial Artist :

Meet Neruma Isami, more commonly known as Neru. His martial artist grandfather left behind a book which serves as his only guide for his solitary training. Neru's about to finish middle school and is totally unsure about his future. But everything changes when meets the mysterious martial artist Akebi Haiba. She leads Neru to a high school where the toughest fighters have assembled. This martial arts high school action series now begins!

Shueisha describes The Hunters Guild: Red Hood :

The winner of the 14th Gold Future Cup rookie manga competition now launches as a full series! Unique art captures the unfolding battle between hunters and werewolves. Who will win this battle to the death, man or beast? This grim fantasy tale with tons of style begins the hunt in Shonen Jump !

Source: Manga Plus (link 2)